Taxi drivers in Derry set to receive more support from the Northern Ireland Executive

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she had today received support from the Northern Ireland Executive for her plans to provide a further financial assistance scheme for taxi drivers.

This new scheme will provide financial assistance to taxi-drivers whose insurance did not cover the full six month period of the existing scheme and will provide further assistance for all drivers from 1 October until the end of this financial year.

Minister Mallon said: “This pandemic continues to present very real and worrying challenges for many people.

"Recognising this I am bringing in a further financial assistance scheme for taxi-drivers.

"This means that drivers who have benefitted from the first £1,500 scheme will be eligible to apply for a further £1,500 towards unavoidable overhead costs.

"The first scheme provided payments of £1,500 to over 4,100 taxi drivers, with some 90% of applications being processed for payment by the end of this week.

"The remaining applications unfortunately did not meet the criteria for the scheme due to discontinuous insurance cover."

The Minister said she understood why some of these drivers changed their insurance so they could save money when they could not get any work.

"I have always been focused on helping those in need and that is why the second scheme will provide a payment to them based on the period of time that registered drivers had the relevant insurance to drive a taxi.

“This scheme will open in early February once all of the required regulations are in place.

"As I demonstrated with the first financial assistance scheme, my priority is to get the scheme opened as quickly as possible and for processing and payments to be made to eligible taxi-drivers without delay.

"My Department will publish further details and ensure that steps are put in place to ensure clear communication with drivers as quickly as possible.”