Covid rate falls significantly in Derry council area but people urged not to get complacent

The rate of Covid-19 cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area has fallen significantly in recent days.

The fall is being attributed to people sticking to the current lockdown restrictions.

However, with the number of Covid-related hospital admissions expected to rise in the coming days, people have been urged to keep up their efforts.

The latest figures released today by the Department of Health show that 431 people tested positive for the disease in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area during the period from January 7 to January 13.

This is in comparison with 940 positive cases in Derry and Strabane during the previous seven-day period from December 31 to January 6.

The current rate of cases in the local council area is 286.1 per 100,000 of the population - a decrease on the rate of 623.9 per 100,000 of the population for the previous seven-day period.

The current rate in Derry and Strabane is the second lowest of the 11 council areas in Northern Ireland.

In the period from January 7 to January 13, a total of 3,378 people have been tested in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

The largest number of recent local positive cases (153) are among people in the age bracket between 20 and 39.

In Derry and Strabane, there have been 59 positive cases in the most recent seven-day period among young people aged up to 19. There have been 149 cases in people aged between 40 and 59.

There were a further 46 cases among people aged between 60 and 79.

In the local council area, there have been 24 positive Covid cases among people aged over 80 during the period from January 7 to January 13.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill today said the drop in the rate of cases showed the 'very real' effect of lockdown restrictions imposed on December 26, but she warned there was still 'no room for complacency'.

Sixteen more deaths related to Covid-19 were today reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland, bringing its total to 1,533.

There have been 973 new cases diagnosed in the past 24 hours, while 58 Covid-19 patients are being treated in ICUs across Northern Ireland, of which 44 are on ventilators.