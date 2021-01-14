New street lights being installed in the Galliagh area of Derry

Contact
New street lights are being installed in the Galliagh area of Derry.
A £200,000 street lighting upgrade scheme has started at Moss Park in the Galliagh area of Derry.
The scheme involves the replacement of the existing lights with a new LED lighting system and also includes a full replacement of all underground cables and columns.
The scheme, when complete, will effectively renew the entire park’s street lighting system.
In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to take extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.
The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress and on favourable weather conditions.
All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.
Subject to weather conditions, the scheme is expected to be completed towards the middle of March 2021.
