Police in Derry issue warning about another scam doing the rounds

Police in Derry are warning people about another scam doing the rounds.

A PSNI spokesperson said that fortunately on this occasion the people who reported it to them recognised the fraud and avoided any financial loss.

"Both received phone calls and were advised that suspicious activity was being linked to their National Insurance numbers.

"One of the fraudsters was quite insistent and wanted the person to press 1 on their keypad.

"Thankfully they didn’t and both scam calls were quickly terminated.

"Fraudsters can use various tactics to try and part you from your money or personal information so it pays to recognise the signs of a scam."