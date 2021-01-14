People in Derry who have had Covid-19 being asked to take part in new survey

People in Derry who have had Covid-19 are being asked to take part in a new survey.

The study aims to help researchers find out more about the disease.

The COVRES Research Study is now recruiting individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19, either currently positive or have tested positive at any time since March 2020.

Ulster University, in collaboration with the Health and Social Care Trust are conducting this research study of COVID-19 to identify the factors associated with prevalence and symptom severity.

You can find out more about the survey here - http://bit.ly/3swRwTJ