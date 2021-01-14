Mass to be held in Derry next week to launch Catholic Schools Week

Contact
Bishop Donal McKeown will celebrate a Mass to launch Catholic Schools Week on Thursday, January 21, at 10am.
The service will be held in St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry and will be available to view via the church's webcam.
The Derry diocese is inviting schools and families to watch the service.
