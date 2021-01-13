Body recovered from River Foyle near the Donegal village of St Johnston

A body has been recovered from the River Foyle near St. Johnston.

The alarm was raised on Tuesday afternoon after the body was observed in the river by a kayaker.

At around 3pm, a multi-agency recovery operation was launched, involving the Rescue 118 helicopter, An Garda Siochana and Community Rescue.

In a statement, Foyle Search & Rescue volunteers and staff offer their sincere condolences to the family concerned.

A Foyle Search and Rescue spokesperson said: “At approximately 15:00hrs Tuesday 12th January a multi agency recovery operation took place involving the Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Garda Siochana and Community Rescue Service after a body was observed in the river by a kayaker located in County Donegal.

“Foyle Search & Rescue volunteers and Staff offer our sincere condolences to the Family concerned.”

The rescue charity's spokesperson highlighted a number of organisations which are available to support people:

Lifeline 08088088000

Samaritans 116123

CCIS 0287126230