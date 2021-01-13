Body recovered from River Foyle near the Donegal village of St Johnston

Contact
A body has been recovered from the River Foyle near St. Johnston.
The alarm was raised on Tuesday afternoon after the body was observed in the river by a kayaker.
At around 3pm, a multi-agency recovery operation was launched, involving the Rescue 118 helicopter, An Garda Siochana and Community Rescue.
In a statement, Foyle Search & Rescue volunteers and staff offer their sincere condolences to the family concerned.
A Foyle Search and Rescue spokesperson said: “At approximately 15:00hrs Tuesday 12th January a multi agency recovery operation took place involving the Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Garda Siochana and Community Rescue Service after a body was observed in the river by a kayaker located in County Donegal.
“Foyle Search & Rescue volunteers and Staff offer our sincere condolences to the Family concerned.”
The rescue charity's spokesperson highlighted a number of organisations which are available to support people:
Lifeline 08088088000
Samaritans 116123
CCIS 0287126230
