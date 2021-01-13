Man charged with telling police that a bomb had been left in Derry's city centre earlier this week

A 38-year-old man was today charged with claiming that a bomb had been left in Derry's city centre.

Emmett Gillen, from Clon Elagh, is accused of contacting the PSNI on Monday of this week, January 11, and telling them that a bomb had been left at Strand Road.

He also charged at Derry Magistrates Court with an offence of sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message or other matter that was of a menacing character.

Gillen was released on bail to appear before the court again on February 10.

As part of his bail conditions, he is not allowed to drink alcohol or take illegal drugs.

He must also observe a curfew between the hours of 9pm and 7am.