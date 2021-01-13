Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Man charged with telling police that a bomb had been left in Derry's city centre earlier this week

Caller claimed that a device had been left at Strand Road

Derry man jailed for assault on mother and father

Derry courthouse.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A 38-year-old man was today charged with claiming that a bomb had been left in Derry's city centre.

Emmett Gillen, from Clon Elagh, is accused of contacting the PSNI on Monday of this week, January 11, and telling them that a bomb had been left at Strand Road.

He also charged at Derry Magistrates Court with an offence of sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message or other matter that was of a menacing character.

Gillen was released on bail to appear before the court again on February 10.

As part of his bail conditions, he is not allowed to drink alcohol or take illegal drugs.

He must also observe a curfew between the hours of 9pm and 7am.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie