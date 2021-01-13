Calls made for shop workers to be a priority for Covid-19 vaccinations

Calls are growing for shop workers to be a priority for Covid vaccinations.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, said he would support such a proposal.

His comments have been back by Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts.

He said: “Retail NI fully supports Matt Hancock’s comments that frontline shopworkers should be a priority for vaccination and would urge the NI Executive to actively consider this.

“We absolutely understand there are groups of people, such as the elderly, those with underlying conditions and emergency services that need to be vaccinated first.

“But given that retail workers are on the shopfloor, interacting with the public and are vital to ensuring the supply of food, they should be factored into the local vaccination program.

“While our members are ensuring that safety measures are in place for their staff and shoppers, a retail worker vaccination program will be essential to provide further protection and reducing transmission of the virus.

“We hope to raise this issue with Ministers in the coming days.”