Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Calls made for shop workers to be a priority for Covid-19 vaccinations

Retail staff dealing with the public on a daily basis

Sainburys-1

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Calls are growing for shop workers to be a priority for Covid vaccinations.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, said he would support such a proposal.

His comments have been back by Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts.

He said: “Retail NI fully supports Matt Hancock’s comments that frontline shopworkers should be a priority for vaccination and would urge the NI Executive to actively consider this.

“We absolutely understand there are groups of people, such as the elderly, those with underlying conditions and emergency services that need to be vaccinated first.

“But given that retail workers are on the shopfloor, interacting with the public and are vital to ensuring the supply of food, they should be factored into the local vaccination program.

“While our members are ensuring that safety measures are in place for their staff and shoppers, a retail worker vaccination program will be essential to provide further protection and reducing transmission of the virus.

“We hope to raise this issue with Ministers in the coming days.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie