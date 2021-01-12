Weather forecast: Rain and unsettled spell ahead with temperatures starting to rise again

Rain will ease for a time today but cloud will build, bringing another spell of rain later, according to forecasters.

Afternoon temperatures of just three or four degrees will rise later with the cloud and rain.

Tonight will see heavier spells of rain extending northwards with the risk of localised floods.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with further spells of rain with a highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate south-westerly breezes.

The outlook is for milder and unsettled weather.

There will be spells of rain continuing and occasional interludes of drier, brighter weather later in the week.

.