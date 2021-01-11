Deadline looming for businesses in Derry wishing to secure grants in response to Covid-19 pandemic

Retail, hospitality and cultural businesses in Derry who have not yet availed of Business Recovery and Revitalisation grants are being urged to apply now before the January 22 deadline.

Grants of between £500 and £3000 are available to tailor businesses to meet the public health advice to reduce the spread of the Covid 19 virus and encourage customers to return as restrictions ease in the coming months.

Derry City and Strabane District Council have been allocated £155k from the Department of Communities for the grants which can be applied for through Council's website.

The funding can be spent on enhancements to assist with social distancing, installing digitisation systems, shop frontage changes, outdoor furniture and heaters and hand sanitising stations.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, encouraged businesses to apply now for the grants to help increase trade for local businesses and reinvigorate the local economy later this year.

"Local businesses have had to adapt to unprecedented challenges to create a safe environment for both customers and employees," he said.

"While the latest lockdown restrictions have forced many local businesses to close their doors again the start of the roll out of the vaccine means many can look forward to later in the year and beyond with more confidence.

"This funding can play a key role in stimulating recovery and reinvigorating the local economy by taking the financial pressure off local businesses when tailoring their services to create an environment where customers can return with confidence.

"Council's Business Support team would appreciate if applications can be submitted before the deadline to enable them to process them more efficiently and let businesses begin the process of adapting their service more quickly."