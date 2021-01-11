Daniel O'Donnell warns his fans in Derry to be wary of fake social media page

Contact
Daniel O'Donnell
Daniel O’Donnell is warning of a fake Facebook page that’s attempting to contact his fans.
The country singer says that a page impersonating him is operating under the name Daniel-Francis O’Donnell Music.
Some fans say they had been contacted from the fake page in recent weeks and asked to send an email to a certain address, which the real Daniel is asking them to ignore.
A post on his official Facebook page read: “It has been brought to our attention that another is circulating impersonating Daniel.
“The page is under the name DanielfrancisO’Donnell. The page is adding people as a friend and asking them to email them to a particular address.
“Please don’t add this page or contact this person.”
