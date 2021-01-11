Police appeal for community support as investigations continue into recent shootings in Derry

Police have appealed for community support as they try to catch the 'cowardly criminals' behind recent shootings in Derry.

Two men have been shot in separate attacks in the Creggan area of the city in the last five days.

Both men suffered gunshot wounds to their legs but their injuries were not life-threatening.

In the latest attack, a man was shot at Creggan Heights shortly before 8pm on Friday night.

A video shared on social media showed the man hobbling to an ambulance after the shooting.

A car believed to belong to the victim was also set on fire during Friday's attack.

Just two days earlier, a man in his 30s was shot in the leg in the Southway area of Creggan.

Police said that attack had the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style attack.

However, no organisation has claimed responsibility for the shootings.

The PSNI have described those responsible as 'violent criminals'.

Superintendent Clive Beatty said: “Thankfully the injuries are not life threatening but leave everlasting physical and psychological scars, not only upon the victims but their families and communities too.”

In a statement to the Derry News, Superintendent Beatty, condemned the recent shootings.

“These cowardly criminals who carry out these attacks to exert fear and control societies for their own selfish gains, do not represent the interests of any community, nor do they care about the long-term physical and emotional damage they are inflicting.”

Superintendent Beatty said the fact the attacks had been carried out during the coronavirus pandemic was 'particularly repugnant'.

“The majority of people are working hard to keep their community safe and to protect the NHS; meanwhile these violent criminals are endangering lives and increasing pressures on our emergency services and frontline workers.

“My message is simple; It is clear that the vast majority of people in our city have chosen to support law and order through legitimate and collaborative policing.

“Policing works for communities, especially those that engage and work with us, because ultimately we all have a role to play in creating a safer society and only when we work together can we rid our streets of this criminality and build a safe, supportive and engaged community where everyone prospers.”

Superintendent Beatty appealed for community help in trying to stop such attacks.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland along with our partner agencies will continue to proactively investigate and operate against these groups and individuals we suspect are responsible for the attacks.

“I understand there are obvious difficulties in getting victims and witnesses of these attacks to come forward due to fear, but communities can choose to give these offenders up and my plea is that those small groups of individuals who continue to try to terrorise people and commit criminal acts must be isolated from communities and face the full rigors of the law.”

Anyone with information about the Creggan attacks is asked to contact investigating officers on 101.

People can also pass on information through the reporting section of the PSNI website or anonymously through the Crimestoppers line 0800555111.