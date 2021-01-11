Masked men hijack a car and then set it on fire in Derry

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information about the report of a vehicle hijacking in the Cornshell Fields area of the city last night.

A report was made to police at 9.30pm that a silver-coloured Mitsubishi Outlander on Ballyarnett Road was hijacked by four masked men.

The vehicle was later found burnt out in the Racecourse Road area.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: "We are investigating this incident, which we believe may be linked to the security alert in the Racecourse Road area during the early hours of this morning, and I would appeal to anyone who has information about either incident to call us.

"In particular, I am appealing to anyone who was in the Cornshell Fields area at around 9:30pm and witnessed the incident or, who saw the vehicle being driven away, to get in touch with us.

"I would also appeal to anyone who may have been on Racecourse Road and saw the vehicle there, where it was located burnt out, to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1379 of 10/01/21."