Security alert in Derry ends as police say suspicious device found was an 'elaborate hoax'

Contact
The security alert in the Racecourse Road area of Derry has ended.
Police and ATO examined a suspicious object, which was discovered in the area at around 2am this morning, and have declared it an elaborate hoax.
A police spokesperson said: "The object has been taken away for further examination and officers would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone with any information about this incident, to contact them at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 75 of 11/01/21.
"Information can also be given on the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
"Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.