Security alert in Derry ends as police say suspicious device found was an 'elaborate hoax'

The security alert in the Racecourse Road area of Derry has ended.

Police and ATO examined a suspicious object, which was discovered in the area at around 2am this morning, and have declared it an elaborate hoax.

A police spokesperson said: "The object has been taken away for further examination and officers would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone with any information about this incident, to contact them at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 75 of 11/01/21.

"Information can also be given on the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"