Popular with generations of young people from Derry, the Grill nightclub in Letterkenny looks set to be demolished

The Grill nightclub building in Letterkenny.
The famous Grill nightclub in Letterkenny looks set to be demolished.
A much-loved night out for generations of young people from Derry, the building which housed the popular nightspot has been unused for some time.
An application has now been lodged to knock it down and redevelop the site.
If approved, it will mark the end of an era for the hospitality sector in the north west.
At its height, the Grill would have attracted young people from throughout Derry and Donegal.
Buses would have left from Foyle Street in Derry each weekend for the popular disco.
The Grill first opened in the early 1960s and, as well as a nightclub, also hosted some of Ireland's best known bands and performers.
However, the business has been closed for several years.
