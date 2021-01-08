813 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Derry council area in the last seven days

The latest figures released today by the Department of Health show that 813 people tested positive for the disease in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area during the period from January 1 to January 7.

This is in comparison with 1,004 positive cases in Derry and Strabane during the previous seven-day period from December 25 to December 31.

The current rate of cases in the local council area is 539.6 per 100,000 of the population - a decrease on the rate of 666.4 per 100,000 of the population for the previous seven-day period.

This is the sixth highest rate of the 11 council areas in Northern Ireland.

In the period from January 1 to January 7, a total of 4,737 people have been tested in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

The largest number of recent local positive cases (315) are among people in the age bracket between 20 and 39.

In Derry and Strabane, there have been 101 positive cases in the most recent seven-day period among young people aged up to 19. There have been 264 cases in people aged between 40 and 59.

There were a further 103 cases among people aged between 60 and 79.

In the local council area, there have been 29 positive Covid cases among people aged over 80 during the period from January 1 to January 7.

The Department of Health today reported that a further 1,500 people had tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

There have also been 20 more Covid-19 related deaths.

Figures released today by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) stated that a total of 1,830 Covid-related deaths have been registered in Northern Ireland to the end of 2020.

NISRA's figures are based on mentions of the virus on death certificates, so people may or may not have previously tested positive for Covid-19.