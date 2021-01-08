£95,000 road and footpath improvement scheme for Magherafelt road

Contact
A resurfacing scheme will commence on Monday 18 January 2021 on a section of the B160 Ballyronan Road, from 200 metres south of Manor Drive to the A31 Magherafelt Bypass.
The resurfacing scheme, which is approximately 450 metres in length, will also include resurfacing 200 metres of an existing footpath to help promote sustainable travel in the area and upgrade the existing drainage system.
In order to complete the scheme safely, it will be necessary to close the B160 Ballyronan Road to through traffic, between the A31 Magherafelt Bypass and the U5303 Meadowbank Road, for the duration of the works.
A two-way traffic diversion will be in operation along the A31 Magherafelt Bypass, C560 Aughrim Road and U5146 Fairhill Road.
Advanced warning signage for the closure will be provided and diversion routes will be signed as necessary.
The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.
Completion of the work by Sunday 14 February 2021 is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.
For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com
