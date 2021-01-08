Householders in Derry urged to take action to prevent their pipes freezing

As temperatures drop, NI Water is reminding customers of its ‘Be Prepared for Winter’ campaign.

Des Nevin, NI Water’s Director of Customer and Operations, said: “Temperatures have dropped in recent weeks and we are asking the public to prepare their properties against the effects of these freezing temperatures.

“With the continued impact of Covid-19 on our community, it is more vital than ever that we protect our water supplies.

"This means taking action now to ensure pipes are lagged, inside and out, and everyone in the property knows where the stop valve is located.

"It is also vital you have a plan to ensure your property is protected if it had to close suddenly for a period of time due to current restrictions.”

There are lots of simple things that homes and businesses can do to prepare and there’s no time like the present while many of us are at home:

- Wrap up pipes and water tanks with lagging – high street DIY stores have everything you need; the thicker the lagging the better the protection;

- Fix dripping taps – even a small trickle can result in a frozen pipe;

- Find your property’s stop valve and make sure you can turn it off – most are under the kitchen sink;

- Keep the name of an approved plumber handy – type in your postcode at www.watersafe.org.uk to find your nearest accredited plumbing business.