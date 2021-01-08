Poundland store in Derry to be put in to 'hibernation' from tomorrow

Discount chain Poundland says it will close 44 of its UK stores this weekend, including its outlet at Ferryquay Street in Derry.

The firm is allowed to open as an 'essential trader' during the third lockdown - but said many of its outlets will be put into temporary 'hibernation' after they close tomorrow.

That, they say, will allow the company to focus on its larger stores in busier areas, with colleagues at the closing stores to be put on furlough.

Poundland's other stores in Derry, at Waterloo Place and Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre, will remain open.

The company is also closing stores in Belfast and Newry.

Austin Cooke, Poundland’s retail director, said: "We learned valuable lessons during the lockdown in March about how buying patterns change as people stick to government advice to stay at home.

"Putting a small number of stores into hibernation helps protect them for the long term and focus our attention on the majority of stores that remain open to serve their neighbourhoods.

"We hope this lockdown is short and we can re-open our hibernating stores as quickly as possible and we remain grateful for the vital support schemes available to us that help protect jobs."

Around 800 Poundland stores will remain open, the company said.