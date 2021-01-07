Bin collections in Derry disrupted by the icy driving conditions

Bin collections in Derry have been disrupted by the icy conditions.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said there had been disruptions to a number of services.

"Bin crews have been unable to service some households due to icy surfaces in some areas but we are advising people to continue to leave their bins out so they can be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Please note that with icy conditions expected to continue into tomorrow, further disruptions can be expected.

"There may also be a delay in opening some Council sites tomorrow morning including play parks if conditions are icy."