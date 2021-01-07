Concern raised about the number of people using Derry's riverside walkway for exercise during the lockdown

Contact
SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has urged walkers in Derry to exercise safely.
She was speaking after several constituents contacted her expressing anxiety about the number of people who are unable to socially distance while walking on the Derry riverside walkway.
She said: "Exercise is very important at any time, but especially during the restrictions.
"It is essential for our physical and mental health. But it is also essential that we do so safely. So I ask people to think carefully about the best ways of exercising to avoid close contact with others.
"We must all be careful about our distance from other people.
"This is currently very difficult in areas of the riverside walk on Derry's cityside and on the Peace Bridge.
"Please consider other walking routes for exercise, including the riverside walk on the Waterside and 'the line' beyond Craigavon Bridge on the cityside."
Ms McLaughlin said that in some situations, it may be appropriate to wear a mask while out walking to reduce Covid transmission risk.
"I am writing today to both Derry City and Strabane District Council and to the Department for Infrastructure to ask them to urgently consider ways in which the existing walkways by the river can be widened to reduce congestion and the risks of transmission."
