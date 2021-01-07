Access to Donegal beaches now restricted in effort to slow spread of Covid-19

Donegal County Council is restricting vehicular access to a number of beach car parks and beaches following consultation with relevant state agencies.

This move is as part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with public health guidelines during the current Covid19 pandemic in particular with regards to staying within 5km of your home for exercise. An Garda Siochana is assisting with these beach restrictions.

The beaches will remain available to those living within a 5km distance of them.

The beaches affected are: Kinnagoe; Lisfannon; Shrove; Rathmullan; Portsalon; Murder Hole; Tra Mor (Na Dunaibh); Tra Beg (Na Dunaibh), Ards (Creeslough); Block Yard Beach (Keadue); Narin; Dooey; Magheroarty; Magheraclogher; Marble Hill; Killahoey; Mullaghdearg; Silver Strand; Fintra; Murvagh; Rossnowlagh; Tullan Strand (Bundoran) and Bundoran.

A council spokesperson said: "To stay safe Donegal County Council would request that all members of the public respect the necessary restrictions currently in place and remain at home except for travel for work, education or other essential purposes. Do not travel more than 5km from home for exercise."