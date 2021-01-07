Fitness Factor returns to Limavady

Crossfit Limavady will next week again team up with Cancer Focus Northern Ireland for a six-week health and fitness challenge to help raise vital funds for the charity.

The energetic get-fit challenge kicks off on Tuesday January 12 and in line with all Covid-19 guidance, these classes will be delivered virtually through Zoom.

Michael Walsh, owner of CrossFit Limavady, said: “We are really excited to have joined forces with our local cancer charity, Cancer Focus NI.

"The charity’s cancer prevention team has done so much over the last 50 years to encourage people of all ages to adopt a healthier lifestyle, so this is a perfect fit for us.

"The money that is raised will help this excellent charity to continue its vital work supporting cancer patients and helping communities to become healthier well into the future.

“The Fitness Factor challenge is designed to create a healthy change in your life with full support and advice on fitness and healthy eating.

"It’s suitable for women and men aged 18 and over and we will take on anyone from fitness fanatics to keep fit beginners.

“Over the six weeks we will work hard to help you become healthier and fitter by providing online fitness challenges and nutritional advice to help you make better choices. You will feel so much better, so get involved now.”

Emma McCann, Community Fundraising Officer, Cancer Focus NI, said: “We are delighted to bring our Fitness Factor back to the people of Limavady and the surrounding area.

“Cancer Focus NI wants to help you take positive steps towards a healthier lifestyle to lower the risk of cancer. This is something pro-active that you can do during the next few weeks that will make you feel you have achieved something and will also help others who need your support.

“Covid-19 has hit our charity extremely hard and our fundraising income is down dramatically. Many of our services have been reduced or halted and we’ve had to postpone and cancel so many of our fundraising events.

"Our numbers for this challenge are limited to ten and half of the places are taken already.

“The challenge is free to sign up to and we ask those taking part to raise a minimum of £200 for us. This year we need your support more than ever, so please join in today.”

Fitness Factor Limavady starts on Tuesday January 12 2021. There will be three classes via zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6pm and another Zoom class on Sunday mornings.

For more information call Emma on 07731375022.