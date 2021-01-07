“There is no place for guns on our streets", says councillor after shooting in Derry last night

A Creggan councillor has urged anyone with information about the shooting of a man in the area last night to pass it on to the PSNI.

A man in his 30s was shot in the leg during the attack at Southway around 7pm.

He was taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries is not known.

Police have described it as a paramilitary-style attack.

Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Burke has condemned the shooting.

“There is no place for guns on our streets," she said.

“Anyone with information should bring it forward to the police.”

Detective Sergeant Burns said “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are treating this shooting incident as a paramilitary style assault.

"Those responsible for this barbaric act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it.

"They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1498 06/01/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”