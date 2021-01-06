Man shot during what police are describing as a paramilitary-style attack in Creggan area of Derry tonight

Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting incident in the Southway area of Derry tonight.

A man in his 30s was shot in the leg shortly before 7:30pm and he has since been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Burns said “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are treating this shooting incident as a paramilitary style assault.

"Those responsible for this barbaric act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it.

"They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1498 06/01/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood condemned those behind tonight's shooting.

He tweeted: "Tonight's shooting & disturbances in Creggan are senseless acts designed to intimidate, threaten & terrorize our community. The people of Creggan & Derry do not want this mindless violence. These actions do not belong in Derry in 2021. Thoughts are with the man who has been shot."