Man shot during what police are describing as a paramilitary-style attack in Creggan area of Derry tonight

Contact
Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting incident in the Southway area of Derry tonight.
A man in his 30s was shot in the leg shortly before 7:30pm and he has since been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
Detective Sergeant Burns said “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are treating this shooting incident as a paramilitary style assault.
"Those responsible for this barbaric act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it.
"They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.
“I am appealing for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1498 06/01/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood condemned those behind tonight's shooting.
He tweeted: "Tonight's shooting & disturbances in Creggan are senseless acts designed to intimidate, threaten & terrorize our community. The people of Creggan & Derry do not want this mindless violence. These actions do not belong in Derry in 2021. Thoughts are with the man who has been shot."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Clanmil senior housing officer, Caroline McWilliams, with Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, when he visited the city centre site this week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.