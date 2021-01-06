Contact

Police in Derry warn people to be on the alert for a Covid-19 vaccine scam

Fraudsters asking people for their bank details

'Unacceptable' that 600,000 flu vaccine doses seem to have evaporated

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The PSNI say they are aware of a new text message scam circulating telling people that they are ‘eligible’ for the Covid 19 vaccination.

The scam message reads: “We have identified that you are eligible to apply for your vaccine” and links to a convincing, but fake, National Health Service page which then asks for bank details.

A police spokesperson said: "If you receive a text or email that asks you to click on a link or for you to provide information, such as your name, credit card or bank details, it's a likely to be a scam.

"Scams can come in many forms and this one is just the latest attempt by fraudsters to exploit the pandemic for financial gain."

Protect yourself by following this advice:

·       Do not open attachments or click on links in emails or texts from numbers you don’t know.

·       Never give out your personal information, banking details or passwords in response to an email, text or phone call without verifying that the caller is who they say they are.

·       Block any numbers you find suspicious.

·       Always go to a website directly, by typing out the address yourself, when logging into an account. Do not click on links.

·       Keep an eye out for spelling mistakes in messages and emails

