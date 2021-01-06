Police in Derry warn people to be on the alert for a Covid-19 vaccine scam

Contact
The PSNI say they are aware of a new text message scam circulating telling people that they are ‘eligible’ for the Covid 19 vaccination.
The scam message reads: “We have identified that you are eligible to apply for your vaccine” and links to a convincing, but fake, National Health Service page which then asks for bank details.
A police spokesperson said: "If you receive a text or email that asks you to click on a link or for you to provide information, such as your name, credit card or bank details, it's a likely to be a scam.
"Scams can come in many forms and this one is just the latest attempt by fraudsters to exploit the pandemic for financial gain."
Protect yourself by following this advice:
· Do not open attachments or click on links in emails or texts from numbers you don’t know.
· Never give out your personal information, banking details or passwords in response to an email, text or phone call without verifying that the caller is who they say they are.
· Block any numbers you find suspicious.
· Always go to a website directly, by typing out the address yourself, when logging into an account. Do not click on links.
· Keep an eye out for spelling mistakes in messages and emails
