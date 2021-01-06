Waterloo Street apartment complex will 'breath new life' into Derry's city centre

Construction work on a new apartment complex in Derry's city centre is due to be completed by autumn of of next year.

Work has started on the redevelopment of a derelict building in Waterloo Street to create 19 new homes for people on the housing waiting list.

The £2.7 million regeneration project by Clanmil Housing Group will see the building renovated to provide modern apartments for 'active older people' over the age of 55.

The project is being funded by Clanmil with the assistance of grant support from the Department for Communities via the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

The construction contract has been awarded to local builders AMS Ltd and the one and two-bedroom apartments have been designed by Gravity Architects.

The building, which was previously used as office accommodation, has been derelict for a number of years.

The existing ground floor retail units will be retained and the current occupiers Rockets and Paolo's Pizza will continue to operate as normal throughout the construction period.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, visited the site this week.

“I am pleased to welcome the investment by Clanmil in providing quality residential accommodation within the heart of Derry city centre,” he said.

“The creation of 19 modern apartments targeted at the over 55 age category will also contribute to creating a more mixed residential offering in the city centre, and help to further promote the benefits of city centre living in terms of convenience and ease of access to shops, services as well as our network of greenways and parks.

“I congratulate Clanmil and its partners in bringing forward this exciting development for our city centre.”

Carol McTaggart, group director of development at Clanmil, said: “I am delighted that work has started on bringing this city centre building back into use providing homes for people who need them.

“We hope that with their carefully considered modern design, the apartments will be a wonderful addition to Derry City Centre.

“We appreciate how closely local political representatives have worked with us to get the project to this stage and we are really looking forward to welcoming people to their new homes here in Waterloo Street in autumn 2022.”