Family of a missing woman are 'increasingly concerned' after her disappearance

Police appeal for information on whereabouts of Marian O'Neill

Marian O'Neill pictured in recent days.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police and the family of missing person 55-year-old Marian O’Neill are increasingly concerned of her whereabouts.

The PSNI have released a recent CCTV image of the Strabane woman.

A police spokesman said: “Marian was last seen near the footbridge in the Ballycolman area of Strabane at around 9:17 am on Monday 4th January.

“She was last seen wearing a red jacket, dark trousers and white shoes.”

“We would ask Marian or anyone that knows her whereabouts to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 769 04/01/21.”

