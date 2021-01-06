Drivers warned to be very careful after another frosty night

Contact
Warning of icy roads
Drivers are being urged to be very careful on the roads this morning, after temperatures dropped to minus-five in parts overnight.
A status yellow low temperature warning is in place the local area with the alert running until 10 o'clock this morning, but forecasters are warning of icy conditions for much of the day.
Motorists are being advised to assume no road is ice free and allow extra time for your journey this morning.
