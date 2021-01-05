Rate of Covid cases in Derry council area stabilizes but numbers are still high

Contact
The latest figures released today by the Department of Health show that 1,106 people tested positive for the disease in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area during the period from December 29 to January 4.
This is in comparison with 625 positive cases in Derry and Strabane during the previous seven-day period from December 22 to December 28.
The current rate of cases in the local council area is 734.1 per 100,000 of the population - a slight decrease on yesterday's rate of 738 per 100,000 of the population.
This remains the fourth highest rate of the 11 council areas in Northern Ireland.
In the period from December 29 to January 4, a total of 5,215 people have been tested in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.
The largest number of recent local positive cases (455) are among people in the age bracket between 20 and 39.
In Derry and Strabane, there have been 117 positive cases in the most recent seven-day period among young people aged up to 19. There have been 372 cases in people aged between 40 and 59.
There were a further 132 cases among people aged between 60 and 79.
In the local council area, there have been 30 positive Covid cases among people aged over 80 during the period from December 29 to January 4.
The Department of Health today reported that a further 1,378 people had tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.
There have also been 18 more Covid-19 related deaths.
