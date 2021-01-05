Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Rate of Covid cases in Derry council area stabilizes but numbers are still high

Most cases remain in the 20 to 39 age bracket

covid test centre

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The latest figures released today by the Department of Health show that 1,106 people tested positive for the disease in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area during the period from December 29 to January 4.

This is in comparison with 625 positive cases in Derry and Strabane during the previous seven-day period from December 22 to December 28.

The current rate of cases in the local council area is 734.1 per 100,000 of the population - a slight decrease on yesterday's rate of 738 per 100,000 of the population.

This remains the fourth highest rate of the 11 council areas in Northern Ireland.

In the period from December 29 to January 4, a total of 5,215 people have been tested in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

The largest number of recent local positive cases (455) are among people in the age bracket between 20 and 39.

In Derry and Strabane, there have been 117 positive cases in the most recent seven-day period among young people aged up to 19. There have been 372 cases in people aged between 40 and 59.

There were a further 132 cases among people aged between 60 and 79.

In the local council area, there have been 30 positive Covid cases among people aged over 80 during the period from December 29 to January 4.

The Department of Health today reported that a further 1,378 people had tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

There have also been 18 more Covid-19 related deaths.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie