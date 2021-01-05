Contact

Significant disruption expected when roadworks begin at Derry estate tomorrow

People advised to avoid the Cornshell Fields area if they can

Photo - Area near Cornshell Fields close to where the man was mugged

The work will involve the resurfacing of the main road into Cornshell Fields.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A £63,000 resurfacing scheme on the main road into the Cornshell Fields area of Derry is due to commence tomorrow.

The works will commence near the Racecourse Road junction and progress eastwards for 530 metres.

To facilitate the works, it will be necessary to operate a lane closure (Monday to Saturday) between the hours of 8am and 6.pm from Wednesday, January 6, to Tuesday, January 19.

A full road closure will be required to facilitate the laying of the final surface layer.

Details will be advertised in due course.

Access for residents will be maintained but delays should be expected.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said the work and associated traffic management has been carefully planned to minimise inconvenience to the public.

“The public is asked to avoid the area whenever possible and to allow extra time for their journey,” the spokesperson said.

“All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.”

