Emergency services come to the aid of a 'person in distress' in Derry

Volunteers from Foyle Search and Rescue were involved in this morning's operation.
Emergency services came to the aid of a 'person in distress' in Derry this morning.
A spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue said the Police Service of Northern Ireland activated their pager system at 5.45am this morning to reports of a person in distress.
The spokesperson said: "Our Emergency Response Team arrived on scene via Boat and Mobile Unit.
"Foyle Search & Rescue and Police communicated with the person and after 50 minutes a successful intervention took place with the person being removed to a place of safety.
"Appreciation to the PSNI crews on scene, CCTV and our Emergency Response Team for their quick response."
If you need support and help please don't do it alone reach out:
Lifeline 08088088000
Samaritans 116123
CCIS 02871262300
