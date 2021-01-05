New documentary on Martin McGuinness to be broadcast on TV tomorrow night

A new documentary about Martin McGuinness will be broadcast on TV tomorrow night.

The documentary traces the former Mid Ulster MP's life from his days in the IRA through to his leading role in the peace process.

The programme will be broadcast at 9.30pm on TG4 on Wednesday, January 6.

The documentary includes interviews with the people who knew and worked alongside McGuinness.

People who knew him from youth, Nell McCafferty and Terry Crossan, tell stories of living in Derry during the '60s and '70s.

His colleagues from Sinn Fein tell stories of day-to-day encounters with the local man and how he steered the Sinn Fein party in the North towards peace.

Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine was killed in the Birmingham bombings in 1974, revisits her memories of that time and says she could never forgive McGuinness no matter what path he took to peace.

SDLP veteran Bríd Rodgers recalls the IRA murder of Patsy Gillespie in Derry in 1990, a killing that followed Martin McGuinness throughout his life.

Colin Parry tells the harrowing story of losing his son from a bomb in Warrington town centre and how he came together with McGuinness in the pursuit of peace.

Journalist Peter Taylor recounts on McGuinness being pointed out to him in the early 1970s by John Hume as someone he should speak to.

Johnathan Powell, the Labour Party negotiator, tells of the Derry man's ability to get people to engage and fight his side.

Tony Blair remarks on the strong sense of duty he had towards all the people of Ireland.

David Trimble and Ian Paisley Junion tell of the distrust that the Unionist people had towards Martin McGuinness, but that they were able to realise that the road to peace was to walk alongside him.

President Bill Clinton remarks on his ability to engage with people and gain their trust through his personality and negotiation skills.

“He could talk an owl out of the tree,” says Clinton.

For the first time, Martin McGuinness's eldest brother, Tom, tells of life in a family of six children growing up in the Bogside.

Included in the documentary is the last ever interview with Martin McGuinness.

A spokesperson for the documentary makers said Martin McGuinness was a 'complicated person, he led a complicated life'.

“He was in the media spotlight for over 40 years. He started as a revolutionary, then became a politician, and finally held the office of Deputy First Minister.

“This documentary tells his story, the story of the man, not the fight.

“It is an insight into how one man went from a terraced house in a rundown part of a disregarded city to being the man who helped bring peace and true government to this troubled corner of Ireland.”