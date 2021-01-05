New support groups for women in Derry who are battling post-natal depression

New support groups are to be set up in Derry to help women suffering from post-natal depression.

The MAS project (Maternal Advocacy and Support) has received three years funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, following the success of the six-month pilot project.

They will work with a number of women's centres in Northern Ireland, including the Derry Women's Centre and a women's group based in Strathfoyle, to create a network of peer support groups for women experiencing mental health issues.

A spokesperson for the MAS network said they will also support women from disadvantaged communities to tell their story and participate in decisions that will improve mental health services.

“During the pilot project we worked with women’s centres and explored issues related to maternal mental health, gaining tools and strategies for staying well, and gave feedback directly to service providers about how they could do better in supporting women.

“Our aim is to bring the voices of women from disadvantaged communities into the heart of the campaign for better mental health services for mums.

“Research indicates that women from low income households are much more likely to be diagnosed with post-natal depression than those from more affluent backgrounds.

“In the pilot project many women have told us they feel it is harder for them to ask for help because they fear that a mental health issue could lead to social services involvement.”