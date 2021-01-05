Special honour for Derry woman who has played a leading role in the fight against Covid-19

A Derry woman has been recognised for her work at the NHS Nightingale Hospital in London during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deirdre Barr (pictured below), 63, a St John Ambulance volunteer Regional Clinical Manager, is to receive the British Empire Medal (BEM) as part of the New Year's honours awards.

Deirdre, who now lives in from Beckenham, Kent spent the initial phase of St John’s pandemic response coordinating clinical professionals from the charity’s Regional Operations Coordination Cell (ROCC) in central London.

However, on March 23, in response to an early-morning call, she took on the role as Director of Operations at NHS Nightingale at the ExCel Centre and began work on the establishment of the field hospital with 4,000 ICU-bedded facility there in the shortest timeframe possible.

Often working 12-14 hour shifts, she focused on the set-up of the Nightingale facility, which was achieved in only nine days, and then continued in the role of Director of Operations for several weeks, working first seven days a week and then six until the hospital was decommissioned in late May.

She also focused her energies on working with other St John volunteers at the site, making sure not only that they had a proper induction and the correct training but also that they felt valued members of the wider team in a highly stressful environment.

She joined St John Ambulance in Northern Ireland as a cadet during 'The Troubles' and then undertook her nurse training in London.

After specialising in Intensive Care at the Royal Victoria Hospital, she returned to London to continue her NHS career, retiring in 2018.

She rejoined St John in 2010, where she has been a volunteer for 10 years.

Deirdre has undertaken clinical roles and is now Regional Clinical Manager in the charity’s London and South Region.

She is also a founder member of the Company of Nurses in the City of London where she is also a Trustee.

She said she was 'humbled and honoured' to receive BEM award.

“It has been a very difficult year for the NHS and I am proud to have been able to have been part of the team contributing to this through my work at NHS Nightingale and though my volunteering work with St John Ambulance supporting the NHS at this time of national crisis.”

Meanwhile, the former principal of a local school is also to receive an award as part of the New Year's honours.

William McElhinney, the former headmaster of Ashlea Primary School, will receive an MBE (Member of the British Empire) award for his services to education.