Motorbike chase through the streets of Derry compared to scene from The Great Escape

A solicitor today compared a motorbike chase in Derry to the famous Steve McQueen scene from The Great Escape film.

A 23-year-old man was convicted of a number of offences in connection with the incident during which he pulled a 'wheelie' on Derry's Strand Road before speeding off from police.

Aaron Fitzpatrick went through a red light as the chase continued on the main Derry to Strabane road.

The bike eventually came to a stop and Fitzpatrick, who is from Moore Street in Derry, was found hiding in a nearby hedge.

Derry Magistrates Court today heard that shortly before 11pm on September 19 last year, a police vehicle was travelling along Strand Road where they observed the driver of a motorbike doing a 'wheelie' close to the Sainsbury store.

The police activated their lights and indicated for the motorbike driver to pull over.

However, he sped off from the scene.

The police vehicle followed the motorbike and again indicated to the driver to pull over.

However, he again failed to do so and went through a red traffic light on the Craigavon Bridge before heading in the direction of Strabane.

Another two attempts were made to get the driver to stop but he did not do so.

Police travelling along the Derry to Strabane road then located the motorbike at the side of the road close to Ballymagorry.

Officers searched the area and found Fitzpatrick hiding in a nearby hedge.

When he was searched, the keys of the motorbike were found on him.

The court was told that the 23-year-old has 66 previous convictions.

His solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said there were 'certain similarities' between the 'wheelie' incident at Strand Road and the Steve McQueen scene in the The Great Escape when he escapes from German forces on a motorbike.

Mr Quigley claimed that Fitzpatrick was going to cause himself more harm than anyone else.

He said his client accepted that it was 'thoroughly unacceptable' behaviour.

Mr Quigley said the incident started with Fitzpatrick 'showing off' but added that he did not have the 'sense or wit' to stop for police when they indicated for him to do so.

“It was always going to end badly and could have ended much worse for him,” said the solicitor.

Mr Quigley said Fitzpatrick had received a number of suspended sentences in the past and that they had worked 'to some extent'.

The judge at today's court hearing said Fitzpatrick's behaviour had passed the threshold of a prison sentence.

However, she said was prepared to take an 'exceptional' course in the case and impose a further suspended sentence.

For the offences of dangerous driving and driving without insurance, Fitzpatrick received a three month prison sentence which was suspended for two years.

He was banned from driving for two years and fined a total of £200.