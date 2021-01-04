Latest figures show that more than 1,000 Covid cases identified in Derry council area in last seven days

The latest figures released today by the Department of Health show that 1,112 people tested positive for the disease in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area during the period from December 28 to January 3.

This is in comparison with 567 positive cases in Derry and Strabane during the previous seven-day period from December 21 to December 27.

The current rate of cases in the local council area is 738 per 100,000 of the population.

This is the fourth highest rate of the 11 council areas in Northern Ireland.

In the period from December 28 to January 3, a total of 5,266 people have been tested in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

The largest number of recent local positive cases (465) are among people in the age bracket between 20 and 39.

In Derry and Strabane, there have been 124 positive cases in the most recent seven-day period among young people aged up to 19. There have been 357 cases in people aged between 40 and 59.

There were a further 134 cases among people aged between 60 and 79.

In the local council area, there have been 32 positive Covid cases among people aged over 80 during the period from December 28 to January 3.

The Department of Health today reported that a further 1,801 people had tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

There have also been 12 more Covid-19 related deaths.