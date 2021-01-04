Derry road closed this week to facilitate installation of underground cables

A road in Derry will be closed for most of this week for underground cable works.

The road outside Sandbank Cottages in the Lenamore area of the city will be closed from today until Friday, January 8, between the hours of 7am and 4.45pm.

However, the road will be open to traffic during the peak travel times.

Outside of these times, it will be closed.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes during the road closure which is to facilitate the installation of NIE underground mains cables.