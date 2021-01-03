Latest Department of Health figures show Covid cases in Derry and Strabane are continuing to rise

The rate of Covid-19 cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area is continuing to rise.

The latest figures released today by the Department of Health shows that 1,121 people tested positive for the disease in the local council area during the period from December 27 to January 2.

This is in comparison with 486 positive cases in Derry and Strabane during the previous seven-day period from December 20 to December 26.

The current rate of cases in the local council area is 744 per 100,000 of the population.

This is second highest rate of all eleven of Northern Ireland's council areas.

In the period from December 27 to January 2, a total of 5,177 people have been tested in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

The largest number of recent local positive cases (477) are among people in the age bracket between 20 and 39.

In Derry and Strabane, there have been 129 positive cases in the most recent seven-day period among young people aged up to 19.

There have been 347 cases in people aged between 40 and 59, with a further 133 cases among people aged between 60 and 79.

In the local council area, there have been 35 positive Covid cases among people aged over 80 during the period from December 27 to January 2.

The Department of Health today reported a further six Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, there were 507 inpatients in Northern Ireland who had tested positive for coronavirus, and 36 Covid-19 patients in intensive care.