Icy conditions prompts another warning for motorists in Derry

Extreme caution urged after a freezing night

Gritting on Donegal roads tonight

Drivers have been warned to be careful on the roads.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Motorists are being urged to drive with extreme caution because of the icy conditions.

A spokesperson for Trafficwatch NI said temperatures fell below freezing last night.

"Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice has been undertaken. Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads," the spokesperson said.

The freezing conditions are expected to continue for the rest of the day.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories.


