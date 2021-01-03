Icy conditions prompts another warning for motorists in Derry

Contact
Drivers have been warned to be careful on the roads.
Motorists are being urged to drive with extreme caution because of the icy conditions.
A spokesperson for Trafficwatch NI said temperatures fell below freezing last night.
"Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice has been undertaken. Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads," the spokesperson said.
The freezing conditions are expected to continue for the rest of the day.
