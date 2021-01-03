Derry death notices - Sunday, January 3, 2020

SCARLETT, Thomas, 1st January 2021 at Altnagelvin hospital. Husband of Mardie (formally of 217 Lonemoor Road), Loving father of Margaret, Jim, Thomas and Brian. Much loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Sadly wake and funeral are strictly private Due to current Government restrictions Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link on Monday 4th January at 10am from St Mary’s Chapel, Creggan. http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul Our Lady of Knock, Pray for him.

COYLE (née Finn), 2nd January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, PEGGY (late of Liscloon Drive), beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Ann, Maureen and Kevin, devoted grandmother of Melissa, Kevina, Katrina, Clare and the late Steven and a dear great-grandmother, dear and loving sister of Annie, Willie and the deceased members of the Finn family and mother-in-law to Finbarr, Stephanie and the late Chris. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

DONAGHY, Dorothy (née Borland) 2nd January 2021 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of Bayview Park and Blackburn Crescent. Former Health Visitor. Dearly Beloved Wife of the late Stuart. Devoted Mother of David and Ross. Dear motherin-law of Liz and Marie. Loving Grandmother of Nicole and Joanne. Great-grandmother of Ella, Lucy and Ronan. Due to the Current restrictions a private family funeral will take place in Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Monday 4th January followed by Burial in Ballyoan cemetery. Family Flowers Only, Donations if desired made payable to Ebrington Presbyterian Church C/O Mrs Julie Faulkner, 22 Glenaden Hill, Londonderry BT472LJ. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321 The Lord is My Shepherd.

DOHERTY, 26th December 2020, suddenly at his home, JOHN PAUL, loving father of Blake and Odhran, beloved son of Marie and Martin, loving brother of Sabrina and the late Martin. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to the Northlands Centre, Shepherds Way, Derry, BT47 5GW. Sacred Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for him.

McCHRYSTAL, Mary (Mamie), 1st January 2021, beloved wife of the late Mark, 3 Killala Park, Foyle Springs, loving mother of Margaret, Paul, Bill, Ursula, Ann, Letitia, Seamus, Brian, Mark and the late Lynn and Ann and a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Sadly, family restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

TOLAND (née King), Grania, 1st January 2021 at Melmount Manor Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late Bobby, formerly of Culmore Road, loving mother of Mary, Grania, James, Maeve and Robert, mother-in-law of Gerry, Padraig, Siobhan, Martin and Fionnula and a much loved grandmother. Funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

SHIVERS (nee Kearney) (1 Mc Gurk Villas, Gulladuff) 1st January 2021 Susan RIP, beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Patrick and loving sister of John, Tony, Annie Mary, Kathleen (Mc Cabe) and the late Joey, Pat and Brigid (Downey). Susan’s remains are reposing in WJ O’Donnell Sons Funeral Home, 85 Innishrush Road, Clady. Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects from 5pm on Saturday 2nd January until 6pm whereby her remains will then be removed to St. Mary’s Church Lavey. Requiem Mass on Sunday 3rd January at 12.30pm via webcam (https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-of-mercy) followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, brothers, sisters, sister in law, nephews, nieces and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Detail enquires to: WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel : 028 2582 2242 or visit: nifunerals.com NB: Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic Susan’s wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private”. Mourners are welcome to stand outside the Funeral Home or the Church to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing.

MEYLER (nee McKenna) December 31, 2020, Dolores R.I.P formerly Tullybrick, Draperstown passed away in hospital in Dublin. Beloved wife of Keith and loving mother of Laura and Mary. Funeral will leave Murray's Funeral Home on Monday January 4 at 10.45am to the Holy Rosary Church, Draperstown for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards to St. Patrick's Church, Sixtowns. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, brothers Thomas, Pat Joe, Gerald, Stephen, Sean, Gabriel, Colm, Christopher and Vincent, sisters Mary Archibald, Kathleen, Teresa McGlade, Veronica, Roisin Quinn, Celine Glass and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Sadly due to the new government restrictions the wake and Funeral will be strictly private (immediate family). Requiem Mass will be broadcast live on Ballinascreen Parish webcam (www.parishofballinascreen.com)

RODGERS, Jimmy, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Jimmy Rogers peacefully at home on the 1st of January 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 286 Foreglen Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Karen, Damien and Tracy. Dear brother of Paddy, Joe, John, Terry, Julie, Bridget, Ann and the late Peter, Barney and Mary R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence, Funeral from there on Sunday 3rd of January leaving at 12noon for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Moneyneena, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family and friends only and the numbers at the funeral mass are strictly limited. Funeral mass will be live streamed via https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray from him.