More than 1,000 Covid-19 cases reported in the Derry council area over the last seven days

There has been another major increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Derry council area.

Figures released today by the Department of Health show that the number of local cases has more than doubled in the last seven days.

Over the period from December 26 to January 1, there were 1,056 positive Covid-19 cases identified in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

This is in comparison with 438 cases in the council area in the previous seven-day period from December 19 to December 25.

The rate of positive cases in Derry and Strabane is now 700.9 per 100,000 of the population.

The Mid Ulster District Council area currently has the highest rate of Covid cases - 801.2 cases per 100,000 of the population.

In the Mid Ulster council area, there were 1,182 positive cases during the period from December 26 to January 1.

There were 4,784 Covid tests carried out in the Derry and Strabane council area during the period from December 26 to January.

This was an increase from the 3,245 tests carried over the previous seven-day figure.

There are currently 55 people being treated for Covid-19 in Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

The Department of Health today reported that there have been a further 25 Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland over the period from December 31 up to 10am this morning.

This brings to 1,348 the number of people who have died in Northern Ireland from the disease, according to the Department of Health.