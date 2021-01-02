Derry school principal nominated for a 'Heroes of 2021' initiative

A Derry primary school principal has been recognised for his work during the pandemic after a parent nominated him for The Nolan Show's 'Heroes of 2020' initiative.

Michael O'Kane took on the role at St Colmcille's Primary School in Claudy after Easter this year, with schools already closed by the first Covid-19 lockdown.

He was nominated for the award by parent Fiona Garret, who told presenter Stephen Nolan that Mr O'Kane had helped her children with two particularly tricky transitions.

“My son Matthew was transitioning from P7 to big school and my daughter Orla Jane transitioning from nursery to P1,” she said.

“My daughter has a statement of special educational needs. During lockdown, she became very distressed at the sudden change of routine and Mr O'Kane really helped with this.

“He did this by doing videos to show her where her new classroom was going to be, what it would look like, who her new classroom assistant was going to be and how to sanitise your hands properly.

“He also helped my son with the P7 leaving transition. My son started becoming distressed at not seeing his friends and the fact they wouldn't get a last opportunity to all be together.

“Mr O'Kane arranged a wonderful Year 7 leaving mass, where he shot a beautiful photo and video of the group together with his drone.

“Matthew's short, but positive experience of Mr O'Kane actually inspired him to want to become a teacher now.”

Mrs Garret said Mr O'Kane had gone beyond the call of duty to make sure parents were looked after too, and said he was a 'special person'.

“He is so good with children who have special educational needs. He goes above and beyond, going that extra little step just to make everything run smoothly. That takes a special person,” she said.

“He goes out of his way to be so approachable and friendly.

“He's in the thick of it with the children, showing them how to use their talents and getting the best out of everyone, including his staff.

“He really cares for his school family. Absolutely anything is possible with the right support and I'm so grateful.”

Michael admitted it was a shock to receive a call from Stephen Nolan, initially asking if 'anything was wrong', but he regained his composure to pay tribute to the school's staff.

“I only started here at Easter and I inherited a fantastic school with fantastic staff and I don't think I've done too much myself – everybody in the school has really pulled together,” he said.

“I'm just looking out the window here on a dreary Monday morning and that's the sort of thing we need to hear. I'm in shock here, but I'd just like to thank the staff, and in particular Fiona's children's teachers.

“There's a fantastic team in Year 1 who made children feel comfortable in coming back to school.

“It's been tough, but everybody has gone above and beyond from teachers, classroom assistants, our building supervisors and cleaners.

“I'm going to relay this to all the staff because it will lift everybody's spirits,” he added.