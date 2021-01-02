Young missionaries want to help people or organisations in Derry

Contact
Christian Haight and Heitini Teauroa are currently based in Derry.
Two Christian missionaries who are living in Derry have offered to do some volunteer work for anyone in the city who needs help.
Christian Haight and Heitini Teauroa came to Derry as guests of the Church of Jesus Christ and the Latter Day Saints on the Racecourse Road.
The pair have been living together in the city centre for the past few months and have been very impressed with the city and the surrounding region.
"It is a strange time to be here but I love the city and the people," said Mr Teauroa, who is originally from Papeete in Tahiti.
Mr Haight, who is from the American city of Utah, said he also loved Derry, which he described as 'a beautiful city.'
As part of their missionary work, they want to offer their services free of charge for the benefit of others.
"I moved here to do some volunteering work for my church," said Mr Teauroa.
"I'd like to help anyone I can and try to bring some joy to some people's lives during these terrible circumstances."
Mr Teauroa worked as a gardener in his home country, but said he could turn his hand to any type of work.
"I'm more than happy to help anyone out free of charge with any kind of service from DIY to gardening to whatever you need help with,” he added.
The pair said they were happy to discuss their faith, but the purpose of their volunteer work was to help others.
"I'm not here to Bible bash'," said Mr Teauroa.
"I honestly just want to help people out who may be struggling during these hard times,” he said.
"I'd love to do some service projects for the people in Derry."
If any organisation would like to avail of Mr Haight and Mr Teauroa's services you can contact them on 07800614730.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.