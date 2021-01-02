Young missionaries want to help people or organisations in Derry

Two Christian missionaries who are living in Derry have offered to do some volunteer work for anyone in the city who needs help.

Christian Haight and Heitini Teauroa came to Derry as guests of the Church of Jesus Christ and the Latter Day Saints on the Racecourse Road.

The pair have been living together in the city centre for the past few months and have been very impressed with the city and the surrounding region.

"It is a strange time to be here but I love the city and the people," said Mr Teauroa, who is originally from Papeete in Tahiti.

Mr Haight, who is from the American city of Utah, said he also loved Derry, which he described as 'a beautiful city.'

As part of their missionary work, they want to offer their services free of charge for the benefit of others.

"I moved here to do some volunteering work for my church," said Mr Teauroa.

"I'd like to help anyone I can and try to bring some joy to some people's lives during these terrible circumstances."

Mr Teauroa worked as a gardener in his home country, but said he could turn his hand to any type of work.

"I'm more than happy to help anyone out free of charge with any kind of service from DIY to gardening to whatever you need help with,” he added.

The pair said they were happy to discuss their faith, but the purpose of their volunteer work was to help others.

"I'm not here to Bible bash'," said Mr Teauroa.

"I honestly just want to help people out who may be struggling during these hard times,” he said.

"I'd love to do some service projects for the people in Derry."

If any organisation would like to avail of Mr Haight and Mr Teauroa's services you can contact them on 07800614730.