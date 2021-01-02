Recycle your Christmas tree and support the Foyle Hospice in Derry at the same time

The Foyle Hospice will be collecting and recycling Christmas trees around the North West between Wednesday, January 6, and Saturday, January 9.

The hospice will collect your Christmas tree from your home or office and shred it for use in their gardens at Culmore.

Recycling your tree helps raise vital funds for hospice while protecting the environment.

To book your free collection register before January 4, visit: https://register.enthuse.com/.../christmastreerecycle20202

Due to Covid-19 restrictions all trees will be collected outside of your home or office.

Please leave your tree outside before 9am on January 6 for collection between January 6-9.