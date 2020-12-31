Derry man says his photograph shows a 'glimmer of hope' as we enter 2021

A Derry man has taken a photograph which he believes symbolises the difficulties of 2020 - but also the hope of 2021.

Brendan McKeever was recently walking through Bay Road park in the city when he took a photo of a boat which has been stranded in the River Foyle since August.

When Brendan later got the photograph enlarged, he noticed the rainbow that he had also captured.

The local man insists that he is not the 'arty' type, but said be believed the photo could be used to highlight something positive.

“It could be a a glimmer of hope (not so much for the boat) for us locally as we face into yet again an uncertain future because of the pandemic,” he said.

“Many lives have been 'wrecked,' many of us are stuck and at times feel we cannot get out of our situations and then gently unnoticed a rainbow appears, a glimmer of hope.”

As a result, Brendan has given his photograph the title 'A Glimmer of Hope.'

He said he wanted to share the image to create some positive thoughts for local people as we enter 2021.

With the Covid-19 vaccine continuing to be rolled out, there is hope that the pandemic will be brought under control as soon as possible in 2021.

However, health chiefs are also continuing to warn people that the fight against coronavirus is a long way from before over and that everyone must maintain efforts to stop the spread of a disease which has such a devastating impact in the past year.

Meanwhile, what the future holds for the stranded boat in the Foyle is still not clear.

The vessel got stuck on sandbank close to the Bay Road park in August - and has refused to budge since.

The owners of the boat have tried on several occasions to refloat it during high tides.

However, it has stubbornly refused to move.

The vessel has become something of a local tourist attraction and has been compared to the 'Bad Eddie' boat which washed up on a Donegal beach in 1977 and has remained there since.

The Donegal boat attracts a huge amount of visitors each year and has also featured in a video for a Clannad song.