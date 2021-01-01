Derry death notices - Friday, January 1, 2020

COLLINS, Kathleen, 31st December 2020 Peacefully in the Foyle Hospice. Late of Killaloo. Dearly Beloved wife of the late Cecil. Devoted Mother of Jonathan, Matthew and Catherine. Mother-in-Law of Ciara. Loving Granny of Eleora and Zachery. R.I.P. Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral will take place in St Columba’s Church Long Tower on Saturday 2nd January 2021, followed by Burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry BT48 8JE. All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321 Will be deeply missed by her loving family and Friends.

BRESLIN, Bernadette, 31st December 2020, formerly of Westland Avenue and High Street, beloved daughter of the late Rose and James, loving sister of the late Annie, Mary, Seamus, William and Kathleen and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed lived via the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McLAUGHLIN, 29th. December 2020, suddenly at his home, GARY (Buggy, late of Clon Elagh), beloved son of Rose and the late Neil (Uncle), loving brother of Mark, Fiona, Denise, Roisin and the late Kevleen. A dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends and relatives only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St. Pio pray for him.

SPENCE (nee Boyd), Kathleen, December 31, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of her family in her 82nd year) formerly of 33, Parkmore Drive, Strathfoyle, dearly beloved wife of the late Billy, devoted mum of Margaret, loving mother-in-law of William adored granny of Ryan, Bradd and the late Tara, dearest sister of Frank, William, and the late Etta. Funeral service at D & R Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Saturday 2nd January at 12.00noon funeral is restricted to immediate family and friends, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired cheques made payable to W.H.& S.C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital Ward 42, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director above address. Dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her entire family circle. At the rivers crystal brink, Christ shall join each broken link.

DONNELLY (née Lynn) Bellaghy 30th December 2020 Mary R.I.P. Suddenly at her home 8 Hunters Pk, BT45 8JE. Beloved wife of the late Aloysius (Aly) and much loved sister of Josie Watterson, Patsy McNabb, Vina Kirkpatrick and the late Patrick Joseph. Reposing in J A Gormley's funeral home, 1 main St, Maghera from Friday 1st Jan from 1pm to removal to St Mary's Church , Bellaghy arriving approx 4pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass at 11am Sat 2nd Jan. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Funeral strictly private (immediate family, 25 persons) due to government restrictions. Requiem Mass can be view at: https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam/ Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sisters, brothers in law, cousins, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

DEERY, Brian (Co Derry), Beloved son of the late Patrick and Pauline. Passed away at home on Christmas Day May he rest in peace. Funeral on Thursday 7th January 2021 at 11.30am in O’Kanes Funeral Home. Sadly, due to government restrictions, the funeral is private to family and close friends, but the service will be webcast from the funeral home. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to the Northlands Centre C/o O’Kanes Funeral Directors 116-118 Donegall Street, Belfast BT1 2GX (HYPERLINK "Tel:028" Tel:028 90243129) or online at HYPERLINK "http://www.okanesfunerals.co.uk" www.okanesfunerals.co.uk.

BEST (née Simpson) - December 31st 2020 (peacefully) at Brooklands Nursing Home, Louise Maude, beloved Wife of the late Jack, formerly of Crew Drive and latterly of Mullagh Court, Maghera, much loved Mother of Ian, Richard, Mark and Joanne, a dear Mother-in-Law of Pauline, Beverley and Michael, devoted Grandmother of Kayt, Matthew, Sarah, Adam, Kyle, Jacob and Lucy. House and funeral strictly private, due to government guidelines. Maude's funeral cortége will leave D. Watters Funeral Home on Saturday, January 2nd at 10:15am (approx.) for a private Service and Burial in Lurgan Cemetery. Friends and Family are welcome to stand outside the Funeral Home or along the route via the Desertmartin Road, to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Salvation Army, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be sadly missed by her sorrowing Family and Family Circle.