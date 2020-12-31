Court told that man almost had two of his fingers cut off during an attack in Derry this week

A man almost had two of his fingers cut off during an attack in Derry this week, a court was told today.

Four people, three men and a woman, appeared at Derry Magistrates Court in connection with the attack at Bridge Street on Tuesday morning.

A PSNI officer told the court that police were called to the scene shortly after 10am on Tuesday by members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered a man with a serious hand injury in which two of his fingers had almost been cut off, and a woman with a slash wound to her face.

The woman told police that she and the injured man, who is her partner, were in the flat when three men and a woman entered and attacked them.

One of the attackers had a stanley knife in their possession while a machete which was in the flat already was also allegedly used by the attackers during the incident.

The police officer told the court that the four alleged attackers, Cody Weir (24), Conor Lishman (33), Harry Boyle (29) and Daniel Kelly (33), were seen on CCTV cameras leaving Bridge Street in what turned out to be a stolen car.

The four of them were arrested a short time later when the vehicle crashed in the Drumahoe area.

The court was told that the alleged attackers and two injured parties were known to each other and that there had been 'bad blood' between Weir and the injured woman.

The court was also told that neither of the injured parties have yet given a written statement to the police in relation to what happened.

The four defendants were all charged today with a series of offences, including GBH, possession of an offensive weapon and allowing themselves to be carried in a stolen vehicle.

Boyle was also charged with a number of driving offences.

Weir was released on bail to live at an address at Clon Elagh in Derry.

Lishman and Kelly were also released on bail to addresses at Clarendon Street and Epworth Street respectively.

However, Boyle, who received a suspended prison sentence earlier this month for separate offences, was refused bail and was remanded in custody.

All four accused are due back before the local magistrates court on January 28.