Man arrested following incident in Portstewart

A man has been arrested after police attended an incident in the seaside town of Portstewart this morning.

Witnesses reported seeing a tactical support unit outside a property off the town’s Lever Road.

A police spokesperson confirmed a man has been arrested for multiple offences.

”Police responded to a report of the concern for safety for a man in the Convention Avenue area of Portstewart this morning,” they said.

“Officers responded and a 28 year old man was arrested for offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.”